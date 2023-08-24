Rules and how to enter 2023 Hometown Heartbeat Award

Want to be be the recipient of the 2023 CBS Philadelphia Hometown Heartbeat Award? Here's what you have to do:

Step 1: Create a 1-minute video that showcases your business and answers these three questions

Step 2: Click below to submit

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE COMPETITION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW

1. How to Enter the Competition:

(a) CBS Philadelphia's HOMETOWN HEARTBEAT Award Advertising Schedule & Grant Competition will begin on August 23rd, 2023 at 12:01am and end on September 13th, 2023 at 11:59pm. Competition is sponsored by CBS Philadelphia (KYW and WPSG).

(B) CBS Philadelphia's HOMETOWN HEARTBEAT Award Advertising Schedule & Grant Competition is open to small businesses, as defined by sba.gov, that are owned by or that serve women and minorities, operating within the Philadelphia DMA. Small business owners who are minors must have the approval of parent or legal guardian.

To participate in the competition, entrant will answer the questions listed below in a 1 minute video. Entrant must submit their video to CBSPHILADELPHIA.COM/HOMETOWNHEARTBEATAWARD

All entries must be RECEIVED by September 13th, 2023 at 11:59pm.

(c) Entries will be accepted on a rolling basis until September 13th, 2023 at 11:59pm. One entry per small business. Entry must show their business and answer these 3 questions:

What is the name of your business and where is it located?

What does your business hustle look like?

How is your business making your community a better place to live?

(d) Sponsors are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, misaddressed, incomplete, or illegible entries.

Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Competition or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Competition, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Competition and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Competition is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.cbsphiladelphia.com. If, for any reason, the Competition is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Competition or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Competition, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cbsphiladelphia.com.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on the CBS Philadelphia's website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The competition is open to small businesses operating within the Philadelphia DMA that are owned-by or that serve women and/or minority communities. Employees of CBS Philadelphia (KYW, WPSG, cbsphiladelphia.com, cbsnewsphiladelphia), Paramount Global, other television and radio stations in the Philadelphia market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a CBS Philadelphia competition only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any competition. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes: One (1) winner

(a) From CBS Philadelphia: winner will receive one (1) advertising schedule valued at $25,000 and one (1) grant valued at $50,000; an advertising schedule includes the production of a station promo highlighting the Hometown Heartbeat Award and the winner and that commercial airing on CBS Philadelphia (KYW, WPSG, cbsnewsphiladelphia and cbsphiladelphia.com) in a rotation that is valued at $25,000; the rotation/schedule of the winner's promo will vary depending on inventory demand.

(b) Ad Schedule + Grant winner will be notified by email.

(c) Prize winner must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by CBS Philadelphia in order to release the prize. If prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by CBS Philadelphia by the given deadline, prize winner will be deemed as ineligible and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.

(d) Competition prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of competition sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Winner will be selected on or about the following date:

September 30, 2023

(c) All entries received will be judged 50% on operating as a small business within the Philadelphia DMA, 40% on answering the questions provided, and 10% on compliance with these rules. Judges, comprised of representatives of CBS Philadelphia separately will rate the entries and narrow entries and the application with the highest score will be awarded the Ad Schedule & Grant.

(d) In the event of a tie, the videos with the same score will be re-judged on the same criteria by a different set of judges.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the competition, the winner (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If the winner is a minor, the prize may be awarded to the minor's parent or legal guardian. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner, by acceptance of their prizes, agrees to release Station, CBS, Paramount Global, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Competition sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the competition which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the competition rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please email by November 13, 2023 to: HometownHeartbeat@cbs3.com