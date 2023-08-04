The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: July 31-August 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Eagles fans tailgated at pro shops for the return of the long-awaited Kelly Green jerseys, a Philadelphia student befriended her bully and wrote a book about it, and the Upper Darby director of parking enforcement resigned after theft allegations.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Eagles Kelly Green jerseys are on sale. Yes, fans tailgated at pro shop

The long-awaited Eagles Kelly Green jerseys are officially back. The Birds' throwbacks hit the shelves Monday morning at the team's three pro shops at Lincoln Financial Field, Lancaster and Cherry Hill, New Jersey and online.

At Lincoln Financial Field, there's already a throwback sign tempting fans of what's to come -- and for those of us who bleed Eagles green -- we can't wait.

That familiar Eagles Kelly Green -- symbolic of the grit and greats of the 1980s and '90s -- is finally back after a promise last March from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Upper Darby director of parking enforcement resigns after theft allegations, mayor says

Upper Darby director of parking enforcement Sekela Coles resigned Wednesday night ahead of a council vote to terminate her, Mayor Barbarann Keffer told CBS News Philadelphia.

Coles' resignation comes after she was charged with multiple offenses for allegedly stealing money from parking kiosks earlier this week.

Coles, a former council member, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Upper Darby Township Council was slammed during its public meeting following the news.

This Philadelphia student befriended her bully, and wrote a book about her experience

"BJ stood shamefully with his head down and asked Catherine and Mary, 'why would you get help from me? I have been nothing but mean to you and so many kids at school.'"

"The girls replied to BJ: 'because it was the right thing to do.'"

That's a part of 12-year-old Aleemah Lanier's book "Let's Help the Bully," which is actually inspired by her own story after she experienced bullying when she transferred schools.

"I was new to the school, and I was really a good reader, so I guess the bully felt intimidated," Aleemah said.

As a new student and at the age of 10, Aleemah became the target of painful teasing.