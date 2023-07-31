Eagles Kelly Green jerseys are now on sale. Here's when they'll wear them in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' Kelly Green jerseys are now officially on sale at each of the team's three pro shops and online. The Birds also revealed when they'll be wearing the throwback early 1990s jerseys and helmet in the 2023 season.

The Eagles will debut the throwbacks in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field.

The second game will be the Eagles' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills at the Linc.

The #Eagles throwbacks are here (honestly some of the best in the league, and they should really wear them all the time!) Lines are out the door to get the Kelly Greens. Are you getting one today? @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2dk4J7uVX2 — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) July 31, 2023

"We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team's history with Eagles fans everywhere," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way. It was always important to us that we align the Kelly Green helmet with the classic throwback uniform of this era. The league's recent rule change around alternate helmets allows us to do that now."

How to buy a Kelly Green jersey

The jerseys are available to buy at the Eagles' three pro shops at the Linc, in Lancaster and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. They're also available to buy online at the Eagles' website, Fanatic, NFL Shop and Nike.

The Birds are also holding a giveaway from Monday through Aug. 11. The winner will get a signed Jalen Hurts Kelly Green jersey and two tickets to the Week 7 game against the Dolphins, with field passes and the chance to hold the Eagles' banner on the field.

Fans can enter online.