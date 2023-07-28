This Philadelphia student befriended her bully, and wrote a book about her experience

Focusing On The Future: from bully to buddy

Focusing On The Future: from bully to buddy

Focusing On The Future: from bully to buddy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "BJ stood shamefully with his head down and asked Catherine and Mary, 'why would you get help from me? I have been nothing but mean to you and so many kids at school.'"

"The girls replied to BJ: 'because it was the right thing to do.'"

That's a part of 12-year-old Aleemah Lanier's book "Let's Help the Bully," which is actually inspired by her own story after she experienced bullying when she transferred schools.

"I was new to the school, and I was really a good reader, so I guess the bully felt intimidated," Aleemah said.

As a new student and at the age of 10, Aleemah became the target of painful teasing.

The bully accused her of being a know-it-all.

"She kept trying to say things to throw me out of my focus for school," Lanier said.

The real bully was similar to BJ, the character depicted in her book, "who would manage to sneak around school officials to take students' lunches and spill milk on their clothes."

Aleemah said she was mistreated for months without anyone knowing.

"I didn't tell nobody at first, but then I ended up telling my mom."

Aleemah's mother, Edwena Lanier, was frustrated and worried for her daughter. She contacted the school as soon as she found out.

"Me, my daughter, and my husband, we saw no signs of anything that was going on."

Peer mediation was used to resolve the conflict between Aleemah and the other student. In an effort to help others, this mother-daughter duo teamed up.

"She's like 'Mom, really? A book?' And I'm like 'seriously, I think we should do a book! We could do it together,'" Edwena Lanier said.

From summer camps to book signing events, Aleemah is now sharing her story. This mother daughter do have sold hundreds of books and given dozens of talks. Her story ended in friendship.

"I felt like it was the right thing to do. Because I felt like she was going to change after the mediation," Aleemah said.

"They were able to get to the root of the problem, and as time went on Aleemah began to actually help her read," Mrs. Lanier said.

As for BJ and the girls from the storybook, "all three of the children began running, playing, and enjoying the beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon."