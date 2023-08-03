Upper Darby residents furious at public meeting over parking director theft charges

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Sekela Coles, the director of parking enforcement in Upper Darby who is facing criminal charges, suddenly resigned Wednesday night only hours before the township council was expected to vote on her termination.

CBS News Philadelphia first began investigating concerns with the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby more than eight months ago.

"What you have done to this township is absolutely disgusting," a woman said.

Upper Darby Township Council was slammed during its public meeting following the news earlier this week that Coles was hit with felony theft charges.

"Why are the residents of Upper Darby paying for you to have parties and go to restaurants?" another woman said. "Where was the oversight?"

Gifts and lunches paid for on your dime, straight out of parking meters, according to prosecutors.

Court records allege Coles directed another township employee to change out those meter coins for cash at a local credit union. The cash was then used as a slush fund by parking office employees, according to the Delaware County District Attorney.

Coles' attorney disputes the charges and says they'll fight the case in court.

The investigation started when the township council ordered an audit of the parking enforcement office. That action happened on February 1, less than a day after a CBS News Philadelphia investigation blew the lid off the alarming diversion of 18,000 parking tickets away from local courts for a period of almost two years.

"This is past heartbreaking," a woman said. "It's like a smack in the face and disrespect. But you want us to stand here and talk calmly."

Midway through Wednesday night's rocky meeting, a sudden development from the mayor after Coles' resignation became effective immediately.

Coles resigned a whole two hours before the meeting. That information was not shared with the public as one after the other stood up to blast council members.

With tensions so high, at one point, police were even asked to escort a man out.

"If you're going to arrest me, arrest me," a man said.

A day later, councilman Andrew Hayman commented on the news.

"The charges that have been filed are atrocious," Hayman said. "The accusations are unacceptable."

Upper Darby officials have said they're working to tighten controls in the parking office in response to the theft charges, only, they haven't said how.