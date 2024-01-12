The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Jan. 8-12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, the CBS NEXT Weather Network had team coverage of heavy wind and rain, a man was saved by crews in Delco during the rainstorm, and much more.

Here's what our team worked on recently.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey weather forecast: Heavy rain, gusty winds hit region

The heaviest rain and gustiest winds moved out of the Philadelphia region overnight Wednesday after the storm pounded the Delaware Valley Tuesday.

The Philly area dealt with showers and wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

During the storm, many areas received well over an inch and a half of rain, with more than 4 inches falling in some places. The storm forced some schools in the area to open late Wednesday.

Daring rescue in Delaware County: Rescue crew saves man surrounded by rushing water

Crews rescued a man who climbed a tree to get out of rushing floodwaters in Upper Chichester in Delaware County during the rainstorm Tuesday night, firefighters said.

The 20-year-old man who was rescued had about 2% battery left on his phone when he called 911. Dispatchers used a new technology called "Next Gen 911" to pin the man's location.

The Delaware County Water Rescue Task Force jumped into action, arriving in three minutes.

The rescue happened at Riviera Road and Flora Lane in Upper Chichester. Emergency responders said the man went to search for something and suddenly became surrounded.

Video from the Middletown Fire Company shows crews using a board and ropes to pull the man to safety. The man who was rescued is OK, CBS News Philadelphia has learned.

Philadelphia policy change paves the way for high school grads to get city jobs

A recent high school graduate will become the first District of Philadelphia alumnus to be hired by the city because of legislation that updated requirements.

For Tyrek Johnson, 19, the shop at Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical High School is like a second home.

He's spent more than 1,000 hours studying what's under the hood. Now, Johnson can piece together an entire car's engine after graduating from the school's automotive technical education program in July 2023.

"This is all I've ever wanted to do," Johnson said. "Me and my friends talk about cars every day."

His love for cars started in 7th grade and is now leading him to become an auto trades helper with the city's Department of Fleet Services.

Meet Falko and Officer Jesse Camponelli: 2 new graduates who will join Temple University's K-9 unit

Before walking onto the stage to accept their certification in front of family and colleagues, 2-year-old German Shepherd Falko jumped at the chance to remind his partner that Friday's graduation called for a celebration.

"It's honestly like the best partner. He doesn't hesitate," Temple Police Officer Jesse Camponelli said.

Falko and Camponelli were among the 11 dogs and handlers from different jurisdictions graduating from the Philadelphia Police Academy after four months of rigorous training.

"We were crawling and jumping with our dogs, and it was just amazing to actually be a part of the training with the dogs," Camponelli said.

The duo will be a part of Temple University's K-9 unit, where they'll patrol campuses and help with crowd control during events.