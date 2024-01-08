Philadelphia policy change paves the way for high school grads to get city jobs

Philadelphia high school grads gain access to more city jobs after policy change

Philadelphia high school grads gain access to more city jobs after policy change

Philadelphia high school grads gain access to more city jobs after policy change

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A recent high school graduate will become the first District of Philadelphia alumnus to be hired by the city because of legislation that updated requirements.

For Tyrek Johnson, 19, the shop at Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical High School is like a second home.

He's spent more than 1,000 hours studying what's under the hood. Now Johnson can piece together an entire car's engine after graduating from the school's automotive technical education program in July 2023.

"This is all I've ever wanted to do," Johnson said. "Me and my friends talk about cars every day."

His love for cars started in 7th grade and is now leading him to become an auto trades helper with the city's Department of Fleet Services.

"He could be working on firetrucks. He could be working on trash trucks. He can be working on police interceptors, which is basically like the regular police cars," automotive instructor Patrick Peiffer said.

Johnson will be the first ever district graduate to be hired because of legislation that's helping create a pipeline of high school grads into city positions after passing a competency test.

"Tyrek did very well on the NOCTI exam, which is why he met the criteria for the five-point preference program, and lo and behold, and it gave Tyrek a pathway into industry," Principal David Lon said.

It's a pathway that isn't just changing Johnson's life, but also those around him.

"With this job I will be able to not only help me, my family, but other people, and I like helping people," Johnson said.

His teacher is also hoping for a ripple effect.

RELATED: Philadelphia students' early childhood education internships become paying jobs

"My hope is that other students will see his success that Ty has, that he created for himself, just by doing the right things and they'll follow suit," Peiffer said.

He's paving the way while starting a brand-new career.

"I feel like with this job and this opportunity I will be bigger than I ever would be. I'll be the best self I could be," Johnson said.

Johnson's first day of work is Jan. 16.