Daring rescue in Delaware County: Rescue crew saves man surrounded by rushing water

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews rescued a man who climbed a tree to get out of rushing floodwaters in Upper Chichester in Delaware County during the rainstorm Tuesday night, firefighters said.

The man who was rescued had only about 2% battery left on his phone when he called 911. Rescue crews said they were able to track his location and find him within three minutes.

Video from the Middletown Fire Company shows crews using a board and ropes to pull the man to safety. The man who was rescued is OK, CBS News Philadelphia has learned.

"The danger of running water is that it's uncontrollable," Aston Fire Captain Matthew McCormick said. "[If] the current that goes with that is sweeping between your legs and everything else, it could take you and and sweep you. It's actually very dangerous to go into the water."

