The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Jan. 1-5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Cherelle Parker made history by becoming the first female mayor of Philadelphia, the region is preparing for the first winter storm of 2024 and much more.

Here's what our team worked on recently.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker pledges public safety focus, green initiatives at inauguration

Tuesday marked a new day in Philadelphia as Mayor Cherelle Parker was publicly sworn in as the city's first female - and its 100th - mayor during her inauguration ceremony at The Met.

The mayor outlined some of what her administration will tackle in her first 100 days, including declaring a public safety emergency, instructing new Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to eliminate open-air drug markets in Kensington and unveiling a new approach to address quality-of-life issues in the city.

Philadelphia region prepares for weekend winter storm

The forecast of a coming weekend storm that threatened to bring the city's first accumulating snow is shifting, and it now looks like Philadelphia and the nearest suburbs in Pennsylvania will see mostly rain from this event Saturday.

Trends could still shift, but it's looking more likely that this is an all-rain or mostly rain event for South Jersey and Delaware, as well. Farther north of Philadelphia, snowfall is still possible, but even the Lehigh Valley could see rain.

Jersey Shore beaches, dunes could erode during potential winter storm this weekend

Some beaches along the Jersey Shore could experience coastal erosion as a result of a storm system that's expected to pass over the region this weekend.

According to Stockton University's Coastal Research Center's interim executive director Kim McKenna, this weekend's storm could produce 12-foot waves in some areas.

These twins were born in different years at Virtua Voorhees Hospital over New Year's

A pair of twins delivered at Virtua Voorhees Hospital has a story unlike any other, and they'll likely be explaining it for the rest of their lives.