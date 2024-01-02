Jersey Shore beaches, dunes could erode during potential winter storm this weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Some beaches along the Jersey Shore could experience coastal erosion as a result of a storm system that's expected to pass over the region this weekend.

According to Stockton University's Coastal Research Center's interim executive director Kim McKenna, this weekend's storm could produce 12-foot waves in some areas.

"Those 12-foot waves battering the shoreline right now could be an issue, and maybe we could see some breaching of some dunes," McKenna said. "Certainly, we'll see some dune erosion."

Dunes are important because they protect homes, businesses and roadways from being flooded by ocean waves.

McKenna said the areas to keep an eye on for erosion include Ocean City, North Wildwood and Avalon.

"We do need to keep an eye on the coast," McKenna said. "The municipalities need to be ready for initial impacts."

Susan Van Dongen, a resident of Bordentown, spent part of her Tuesday walking Ocean City's boardwalk near 5th Street.

She said the last time she visited the beach was in August.

The beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, this week. CBS News Philadelphia

"There was enough beach for people to be out sunbathing and in the water and everything," Van Dongen said. "The ocean looks like it's taken quite a chunk out of the beach."

She fears a storm system forecasted to wash over our region this weekend could take an even bigger chunk out of the beach.

"If it's this bad right now, I'm pretty concerned after a bad storm comes," Van Dongen said. "I've been following the storms all fall and they seem to be getting really slammed."