These twins were born in different years at Virtua Voorhees Hospital over New Year's

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) -- A pair of twins delivered at Virtua Voorhees Hospital has a story unlike any other, and they'll likely be explaining it for the rest of their lives.

Twin brothers Ezra and Ezekiel Humphrey are as different as twins could be. They're fraternal, so they don't look exactly alike.

"The bridge of his nose is wider," Billy Humprey, the father of the boys, said.

Parents Eve and Billy say their sons already have their own personalities. But the biggest difference is they don't share a birth date.

Ezra, "Baby A," was born first at 11:48 pm on New Year's Eve in 2023. Forty minutes later in the New Year came Ezekiel – "Baby B" at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.

"I think it's going to be hard for them to convince people. They're going to ask when's your birthday. One's going to say December. One's going to say January," Eve Humphrey said. "Then, they're going to say, 'We're twins,' and people are going to say, 'You're lying.'"

It was even a shocker to the nurses at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

"It's very odd," Sandy Pawlowski, a registered nurse at Voorhees, said. "We have lots of twins born here but the differences in the time framing and of the years are very unique and special."

But the rarity of this situation doesn't stop there.

Ezra now shares a birthday with his father, who was also born on New Year's Eve.

The twins have an older brother, Hezekiah, who turns 3 years old on Jan. 3.

Not to mention, mom was also born in December. Plus, the couple's anniversary and Christmas make for one busy month in the Humphrey household.

"So in 30 days, we've got all the birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, everything, so it's just going to be a festival," Billy Humphrey said.

Eve, a biology professor and Billy, a pastor, continued the theme of biblical names for their newborn sons. They say Ezra and Ezekiel completed their family, so no intentions of trying for a baby girl.