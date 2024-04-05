See WrestleMania 40's full card and schedule for all of this weekend's matches

Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - WWE's WrestleMania 40 returns to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years on Saturday and Sunday nights. The two-day event will feature several notable matches, and the company released its schedule and card earlier this week.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will wrestle in his first real match in 11 years on Saturday night and Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt on the line against Cody Rhodes on Sunday night.

The Rock was the main event when WrestleMania was last in Philly, losing to Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Championship in March 1999 at the then-First Union Center.

WWE announced its full card and schedule for 'Mania during this past week's Monday Night Raw. Of course, surprise appearances are unaccounted for. Could we see Stone Cold? John Cena? Even Jason Kelce? Stay tuned. We know Lil Wayne will be there.

Here's what time WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia starts this weekend in Philadelphia and the schedule.the card.

What time does WrestleMania 40 start?

WrestleMania 40 will start at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, and will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

WrestleMania 40, Night 1 card

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest and Finn Bálor vs. R-Truth and The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40, Night 2 card

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship



IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE's Women's Championship

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens in a United States Triple Threat match

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Final Testament in a six-man tag team Philadelphia street fight

The next WWE Smackdown and Monday Night Raw events are also in Philadelphia, this Friday and next Monday, respectively.