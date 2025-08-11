"The Golden Voice" movie shines a light on love, loss and Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square becomes the stage for The Golden Voice movie

Delaware County filmmaker Brandon Eric Kamin teamed up with actor Nick Nolte to bring an unexpected Philadelphia story to life.

It started with a bench in Rittenhouse Square. That's where "The Golden Voice," an indie film about friendship, healing, and second chances, takes place — written and directed by Kamin.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Director Brandon Eric Kamin, actors Nick Nolte and Dharon E. Jones are seen filming on set on October 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo

The film follows an unlikely bond between a young, struggling street musician and a homeless man with a mysterious past — played by none other than Golden Globe winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Nick Nolte.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Director Brandon Eric Kamin and actor Nick Nolte are seen filming on set on October 18, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo

"It's an ode to our city — and a love letter to my father," said Kamin, whose real-life experiences as a kid raised by a single mom helped shape the story.

Shot in just 18 days during the height of COVID, the movie is a testament to grit, heart, and Philly pride.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Actor Nick Nolte and director Brandon Eric Kamin are seen filming on set on October 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo

A family affair — on and off camera.

Kamin's mom, affectionately known as "Bubby," even joined the cast and brought her signature energy to the set by taping her lines to actor Dharone Jones' chest, who was fresh off "Hamilton."

"She may have needed help with her lines," Kamin jokes, "But she never forgot the most important one."

A line he wrote, "Die with memories, not dreams."

You can watch "The Golden Voice" streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Kamin's next project? Possibly a biopic centered on a beloved Eagles player.