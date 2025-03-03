How The Baby Bureau is helping Pennsylvania families find essentials for their little ones

Bucks County organization is making sure babies have what they need | Spreading the Love

There's nothing more precious than the arrival of a baby.

"Here's diapers and wipes, then we have the sleepers and onesies," said Laurieann Tebben.

Tebben is the executive director of The Baby Bureau. She said this year they've helped over 10,000 babies.

"It just shows that when parents are receiving the bundle, there's a community out there who really care and love them," Tebben said.

Every now and then some families need a little help. Kelly Ramirez said The Baby Bureau was that for her when she gave birth to her son Bentley.

"When I needed it the most, they actually came forward and helped me with a big bag when I got Bentley out of the hospital. It comes with everything," Ramirez said.

Founded by Fran Wasserman in 2011 as just small stacks of donations to serve underserved communities and at-risk babies, now the organization has grown to fill multiple rooms with goods to last a child up to a year.

Most of their bundles are distributed through social workers, local organizations, and churches like Willow Grove Baptist Church, where Ramirez met food pantry director Rick Beyerle.

Kelly works part time as a waitress and takes care of her five children and two that she adopted. She would visit the pantry Beyerle oversees.

"Since we started it's been pretty much 50 families a year," Beyerle said.

That's 50 more families every year, and with inflation going up, so is the number of people in need.

Ramirez, a busy mother, said she's grateful for the help of the church and The Baby Bureau, where their bundles aren't charity, they're gifts.

"If you are scared, if you are embarrassed, you don't want to ask for help, you can," Ramirez said.

To donate gently used baby clothes, you can visit The Baby Bureau.