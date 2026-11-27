Twenty-four hours after the Thanksgiving Day storm pummeled the Jersey Shore, people were trying to salvage the holiday weekend in Ocean City.

Black Friday shoppers lined Asbury Avenue, and families enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, even as floodwaters from a day earlier filled the street and holiday decorations whipped in the fierce winds.

Down on the beach, rough waves crashed as a kite surfer maneuvered the chop and kids chased the piles of sea foam. Carole Morganti, who has a place close by in Somers Point, came to check out the beach erosion.

"It's kind of upsetting because they did all this beach restoration this summer and now it's like it's almost gone," she said.

The treacherous weather added new flavor to the Cronin family's traditional Thanksgiving reunion.

At least 25 of them, from Canada to Florida, came to Ocean City to enjoy one another's company. Matt Cronin said this year was emotional because it was the first without his uncle.

They joked through the storm that their uncle was playing tricks on them, but they were just happy to keep tradition alive.

"It forced us to hunker down, stay inside, cook and enjoy each other," he said.

The reunion consisted of four generations, including babies (and one on the way) to the 86-year-old patriarch, Barry Cronin, who said, "One of the reasons we're here is to say goodbye to our older brother and to make new memories and to see a new generation start."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says they'll have crews assessing erosion, damage to dunes and tidal flooding impacts over the next several days.