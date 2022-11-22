Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.

Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.

The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.

The line is out the door at Cannuli’s Quality Meats and Poultry at the Italian Market on S. 9th St. in Philadelphia. With two days till Thanksgiving, turkey is the most popular meat, but owner Charlie Cannuli says ham is a close second. pic.twitter.com/E0PXuORypW — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) November 22, 2022

Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat.

"I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice for the turkey holiday."

Debbie Morrow, from Schwenksville, waited 30 minutes to place her order. She came to pick up the last of her Thanksgiving essentials, ribs.

"I'm cooking," Morrow said. "I'm hosting Thanksgiving at my house for 13 people."

Owner Charlie Cannuli says fresh turkey is the most popular meat, but ham is a close second.

"Today is probably the second biggest shopping day of the year," Cannuli said. "Tomorrow is the biggest day. Because a lot of people last year were still staying in the house, not having big gatherings. This year it changed a little bit, people are having big gatherings now."

Shoppers are also going across the street to Di Bruno Bros. and Claudio to pick up cheese and antipasto.

Kevin Hutchinson came with his mom from North Philadelphia.

"It's a tradition for her," Hutchinson said. "My mom, every year, she comes down, gets spices things of that nature, things she needs."

After a full day of shopping, lots of people like to come here to Anthony's Italian Coffee and Chocolate House for a cappuccino or latte.

"It's just the best time of the year, for the family to get together," one man said.

"My favorite holiday, Thanksgiving," Morrow said.

To add to the holiday spirit, the Italian Market Christmas tree arrived on Tuesday. It will be fully decorated in the next few days.