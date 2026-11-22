The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway as many people look to take to the skies, hit the road or even board a train to get to their families for the upcoming holiday.

"It's special to come back home for the holidays," said South Jersey native Steven Beppel, who now lives in Florida.

Beppel and his wife, Hannah, are especially excited for Thanksgiving this year.

It'll be their first time celebrating back home with their 1-year-old son.

"We're seeing Steven's parents, so he'll be with his Grammy and Poppy. So we're excited," Hannah Beppel said.

Bob and Dawn Grimard are incredibly thankful this year as well. They're visiting their daughter who has already given them the best Christmas present a parent could ask for.

"My daughter is pregnant. We are having Thanksgiving with her. We are really pumped about it," Bob Grimard said.

Travelers told CBS Philadelphia that their trips had little to no issues but admit they were a worried about flying this year after a nationwide ground stop halted planes for hours a little over a week ago.

"Leading up to it, it had crossed my mind. Hey, traveling, holidays and all that stuff. Who knows what's going to happen but no issues so that's good," Steven Beppel said.

Nearly 1 million Philadelphia area residents are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, including many of them via train.

At 30th Street Station, one traveler said it's the busiest she's seen in quite some time.

"I've always in the past been able to find an empty row and have an empty seat next to me. I didn't happen this time," said Rory Toscano, who visiting home from Washington, D.C.

Rich Acquaah-Harrison welcomed his parents, who are once again spending Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

"It really does mean a lot," he said. "I love this time they are able to be here one more year. It means a lot to me."

A moment he and his family are not taking for granted.