Final preparations are underway for the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While the weather doesn't look good, performers said they're making the best of it.

The stage is set and the barriers are up around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"I am very excited," a performer said. "The parade is always so much fun and it is always a team bonding experience with everyone."

Rehearsals were underway Tuesday night.

The BC Discoveries from Newtown, Pennsylvania, said they will be performing again this year. They said it's a day they look forward to, especially when all eyes are on them.

"It's very scary, but at the same time, it's exhilarating to see everyone you are on the TV during Thanksgiving, and it's very fun," a performer said.

Rain or shine, they said they're coming prepared.

"A lot of layers, rain jackets, just in case it rains," a performer said.

Dance4Life School of the Arts and Training Institute from Claymont, Delaware, is also ready if it rains.

It's their 12th year performing, and they said it's like a tradition and family reunion to start their holiday. It's not raining on their parade.

"The show must go on, but what I say to the dancers is that the rain falling from the sky is glitter coming down," said Chauntee Andrews, who is the coach of the Dance4Life. "So that's what we think of."

Andrews said a lot of hard work and preparations goes into it all.

"A lot of hours that are committed to making sure the dancers are in tip-top shape. That every costume is ready and every piece of sequins, every glitter, every feather," Andrews said.

"Every year we look forward to doing this mostly because we start preparing very early in advance," Naiya Brown, of Dance4Life, said.

The team is proud to be a part of the Philadelphia tradition.

"By the time we get to the finale, and they are doing the last part, 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas,' I have tears in my eyes every single time without fail," Andrews said.