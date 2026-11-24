Road closures are already underway in Philadelphia as the city prepares for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation's oldest, which dates back to 1920.

The parade is free to the public and will feature performances from local and national high school marching bands, youth choirs and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Keep an eye on the weather, however: Rain and gusty winds could put a damper on the day.

Here's what you need to know about the parade and more:

When does the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade begin?

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The parade will air on ABC, with a pre-show broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m., and then the parade from 9 a.m. to noon.

What is the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The parade begins in Center City and ends along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Here's the parade route:

Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street

Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes only) to Eakins Oval

Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive

Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension

2026 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Road closures for the parade began in Philadelphia on Monday, and additional closures will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday.

The city says that roads will be reopened no later than 3 p.m. Thursday as they're serviced and cleaned. Traffic delays should be expected Thursday, and the city is urging travelers to avoid the area.

Monday, Nov. 23, 2026

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

4 p.m. – Inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 21st Street to 20th Street closed for site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 26.

6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 26.

7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 26.

8 p.m. – Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 26.

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Midnight – JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

2 a.m. – 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

5 a.m. – 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. – 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7 a.m. – Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade parking restrictions

"Temporary No Parking" signs will be posted on the following streets on Wednesday at 6 p.m.:

JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

Paschall Avenue from 62nd Street to 63rd Street (both sides)

SEPTA schedule for Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

SEPTA will run on a Sunday schedule throughout Thanksgiving Day. The city says that bus detour information and changes will be published on SEPTA's System Status page.

SEPTA riders can also follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on X for updates.

Here's a list of detours that will be in effect during Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday: 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125, and L1 OWL.

Prohibited items at Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Several items will be prohibited at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the city says.

Here's the full list: