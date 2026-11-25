Wednesday will be the better of the two days for Thanksgiving travel, with dry conditions along the I-95 corridor and across much of the Northeast.

It's also a good opportunity to secure outdoor furniture, trash cans and holiday decorations before strong winds arrive.

NEXT big weather changes

A powerful coastal storm will deliver a significant punch to the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving Day. Heavy rain, potentially damaging winds, coastal flooding and widespread travel disruptions are all concerns.

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Wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph across portions of the Delaware Valley, with gusts approaching 70 mph along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Downed trees and power outages are possible. A high wind watch includes Philadelphia and much of the surrounding region, with a high wind WARNING for counties along the Jersey Shore and parts of the Delaware Bay.

The combination of strong winds and rain could also significantly impact Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Anyone attending should closely monitor forecast updates.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts near the coast. Moderate to potentially major coastal flooding is a significant concern, particularly around Thursday morning's high tide.

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Conditions gradually improve on Black Friday, although lingering showers, gusty winds and some coastal flooding remain possible.

The remainder of the holiday weekend looks considerably quieter, with predominantly dry conditions and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 51, Low 34

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 56, Low 46

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 56, Low 54

Saturday: Sun returns. High 55, Low 45

Sunday: Pleasant. High 60, Low 38

Monday: Shower chance. High 56, Low 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 57, Low 40

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