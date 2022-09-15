Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in murder of 17-year-old girl in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video just released this afternoon of the man wanted in the shooting death of a teenager walking her dog in Frankford. Teryn Johnson, 17, was with her friend when she was killed on Sunday night.
Surveillance video shows a white stripe on the suspect's pant leg.
The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
