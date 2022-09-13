Father of 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking dog in Frankford wants justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The father of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking a dog with her friend is asking for answers as to who could do this and why. Teryn Johnson's father wants justice as his daughter's killer remains on the run.

"It's my daughter, somebody took her from me," Paul Johnson said.

Hours after his 17-year-old daughter was murdered in the city's Frankford section, Teryn Johnson's father has more questions than answers.

"I want to know why, I want to know who," Paul Johnson said.

Video obtained by CBS3 shows the high school senior following behind her friend who's walking a dog. The pair are heading to a convenience store just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police say on their way back, a gray Dodge Challenger appeared to trail them.

"They spotted a vehicle that was suspicious to them," Capt. Jason Smith said. "They felt that they were being followed by this vehicle and in fact they were."

A second surveillance video recorded 14 minutes later shows Teryn walking along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street. A vehicle is stopped at the corner just out of view when a person in a hooded sweatshirt runs across the street and hides behind a white van as Teryn walks by. The driver pulls up slowly to the end of the block.

Moments later, police say the shooter fired at least six shots at Teryn.

"It certainly appears that our decedent was specifically targeted," Smith said.

Officers rushed Teryn to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"I don't understand it," Paul Johnson said.

Now Teryn's father says instead of looking forward to his little girl's graduation next spring, he's left to plan her funeral.

"She wanted to succeed. She wanted to do the right thing," Paul Johnson said.

Detectives are continuing to review surveillance images from the neighborhood and are asking anyone with video or information about what happened to give them a call.