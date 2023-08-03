Drexel University men's basketball player Terrence Butler found dead inside on-campus apartment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Terrence Butler, a forward on the Drexel men's basketball team, was found dead inside his on-campus apartment on Wednesday morning, the university announced.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Butler, a 6-foot-7 forward from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, would've been entering his junior year with the Dragons.

In two seasons at Drexel, Butler played in a total of eight games due to injuries. He was named to the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll as a sophomore.

Butler graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. In 2021, he was a McDonald's All-American nominee after being Bishop McNamara's most valuable player in 2019.

Butler was the son of Terrence and Dena Butler and the youngest of three children. Both of his sisters, Tasia and Tiara, played basketball at James Madison and Syracuse.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community," the university said in a release.

The university also said in that release that Drexel's Counseling Center is available to offer services to all students in need of support.