Animal cruelty charge withdrawn against ex-ACCT Philly employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A felony animal cruelty charge has been withdrawn against a former ACCT Philly employee in connection with the death of a Bridesburg family's dog.

Terrell Walton was charged with aggravated cruelty following the death of a dog named Saint, but now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said the case lacks evidence.

The DA's Office wrote in a statement Wednesday, "During the course of which our office obtained more information about this incident, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial on this individual. As with all potentially criminal incidents, we welcome any information that could be relevant to a future investigation and/or arrest and prosecution."

Walton told CBS News Philadelphia he plans to ask for his job back at ACCT Philly.

ACCT Philly has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Saint's owner said she is still seeking justice in the death of her dog and hopes someone is held responsible.