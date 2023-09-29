Termini Bros. renovating historic tile floor, offering pieces of history free to customers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is your chance to own a piece of Philadelphia food history.

Termini Bros. Bakery is renovating, and offering its historic floor tiles to customers.

A little background: the business has been open since 1921 and has been passed down through generations. It's well-loved in the community, especially for its cannolis.

Earlier this year, we told you about Termini Bros. replacing the iconic tile floor at its South Philly bakery on 8th Street below Dickinson Street.

So many people reached out saying they wanted a piece of the porcelain that the bakery decided to give it away.

The tiles are free with any purchase, only at the bakery on 8th Street and online.

You can also get tiles online at Termini.com with coupon code TILE. This will let you add a tile "memory box" to your order free of charge.

We're told there are about 3,000 tiles and it's first come, first served.

Tomorrow is the first day that we will be handing out the Termini Brother's Tile Floor Memory Boxes. We are very... Posted by Termini Bros Bakery on Thursday, September 28, 2023