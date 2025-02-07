Temple student killed in possible drug-related shooting; police say suspected shooter is another student

A Temple University student was shot and killed and another is in custody after what police suspect is a drug-related shooting.

Philadelphia police said the shooting happened after 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street, near the Temple Nest off-campus apartments.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man in the street between two parked cars. He had been shot in the chest and was unresponsive, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The 20-year-old was involved in a fight with a 23-year-old, Small said.

"We don't know if it was a robbery or some other altercation, but we believe it may have been narcotics related, because we have a clear green bag that appears to be filled with marijuana on the scene. ... We found the bag right next to his body, and in the bag, there is a handgun."

In a letter to the university community, President John Fry said the suspected shooter is also a Temple student.

"I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life. This tragedy is difficult to comprehend, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving," Fry said.

"A suspected shooter, who is also a Temple student, is in custody. We will continue to support the PPD, as they take the lead on the investigation moving forward," Fry continued. "A loss like this is deeply painful for the Temple community, and we recognize the impact our student's loss of life will have on their family, friends, and all who knew them."

Small said the 23-year-old stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, who took his gun. The suspected shooter is being interviewed by homicide detectives. Police had not announced charges against the student as of Friday morning.

The 20-year-old was with another man at the time of the shooting, who is being interviewed as a witness, Small said.

There were two spent shell casings on the scene, likely due to the shooter firing two shots.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to find video that may serve as evidence in the shooting investigation. Students in the area also heard the gunshots, according to Small.

Fry encouraged students to visit Tuttleman Counseling Services and employees to make use of the Employee Assistance Program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.