Temple University Police Association President Alec Shaffer stepping down from position
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University Police Association President Alec Shaffer is stepping down.
He announced his resignation effective March 12 in a statement released Saturday.
Shaffer dedicated three years of service to the Temple community.
He said he will continue to serve as an advisor to the association and help with community events.
