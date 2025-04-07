Temple student-athletes, police make meals for Philadelphia shelter, raise awareness about sexual violence

At Temple University in North Philadelphia, student-athletes and University Police are joining forces to make a meaningful difference in the fight against sexual assault.

Temple's women's track and field team, cheer team and University Police came together Monday to participate in a special initiative aimed at raising awareness. In an effort to support the community, the group prepared more than 150 lunches for the Bethesda Project Shelter, a local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter to adults experiencing homelessness, many of whom have also been victims of sexual assault.

As athletes and police came into Temple's McGonigle Hall, they quickly turned the space into an assembly line of compassion. From assembling sandwiches to packing snacks, the atmosphere buzzed with energy as they worked together.

Alyssa Heron, a senior on Temple's cheer team, shared the importance of the event.

"I think a meal can show someone love and that they are cared for and that their life matters," Heron said. "Growing up in Philadelphia, I've really been able to see all the people in need, especially around Temple University, so it's been really nice to be involved in the community."

The shelter's work is especially significant during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Some people served by the shelter are survivors of sexual violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, sexual violence is common: More than half of women and almost one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes. One in four women and about one in 26 men have experienced completed or attempted rape.

Temple University Police Officer Leroy Wimberly, who helped organize the event, highlighted the importance of student involvement.

"For our students to participate in this and actually go out and talk to people who have been traumatized by something, it's a great experience," Wimberly said. "I teach a women's self-defense course, and it falls in line with awareness, empowerment, and understanding. To do this and give back to the North Philadelphia community empowers them."

For freshman Maliah Powell, a member of the track and field team, the event was a chance to make a difference.

"You have to speak because no one else will," Powell said. "Things like this can make a difference because it's helping people know that they are not alone."

The lunch preparation effort is a testament to the power of community. By giving back and raising awareness, Temple students and staff are helping survivors of sexual assault feel seen, heard and valued.

Payel Gray, lead for Loving Stone Philadelphia, a local advocacy group, underscored the importance of these small gestures.

"It makes a big impact. Something so small could really brighten someone's day. A lot of times it's hard for people to reach out for help and feel seen," Gray said.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of sexual assault awareness, community involvement, and the role everyone can play in fostering a more compassionate, supportive environment for survivors.