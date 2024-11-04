15-year-old shot on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm in a shopping center on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of North 12th Street just after 4:30 p.m. outside Five Guys and Raising Cane's, according to police.

TU Alert, the university's official notification system, posted on X about the shooting.

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1700 block of 12th St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) November 4, 2024

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the left elbow. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The shooting is under investigation.