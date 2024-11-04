Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old shot on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm in a shopping center on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of North 12th Street just after 4:30 p.m. outside Five Guys and Raising Cane's, according to police. 

TU Alert, the university's official notification system, posted on X about the shooting. 

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the left elbow. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.