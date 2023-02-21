TUGSA rejects tentative agreement with Temple, strike continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The tentative agreement between the union representing graduate student workers and Temple University was rejected during a vote Tuesday.

TUGSA announced over 92% of the votes rejected the agreement, with 83% voter turnout.

TUGSA said in a release it notified the university of the results and offered to return bargaining as soon as Wednesday. The union said the strike will continue until a new tentative agreement is reached and accepted by TUGSA members.

According to a release, the tentative agreement contained minimal raises and no healthcare coverage for dependents. The proposed wage increase would only bring the average grad worker stipend to $22,000 in the first year, TUGSA said.

"TUGSA members were presented with the opportunity to vote on the Agreement," TUGSA contract negotiations team member Laurie Robins said in a release. "Their vote shows that the terms of the Agreement are insufficient to meet the needs of our members and tells the University administration that they need to offer a truly fair contract."

The announcement comes about a week after TUGSA and the university reached a tentative agreement.

"Despite the University offering to reinstate benefits that it cut during the strike in this Tentative Agreement, the terms of this proposed contract still fail to meet our basic needs," TUGSA member Amanda Whitehead, a long-time instructor in the Dance department, said in a release. "These benefits should've never been cut in the first place."