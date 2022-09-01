Temple Ambler to host remembrance program 1 year after remnants of Ida rolled through the region
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into the Philly region, which left several communities in ruins.
An EF-2 tornado touched down in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County on Sept. 1 in 2021.
A year later, many people there are still rebuilding.
On Thursday, Temple Ambler will host a remembrance program as the community comes together to reflect on the resilience of the surrounding community.
