Temple Ambler to host remembrance program 1 year after remnants of Ida rolled through the region

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into the Philly region, which left several communities in ruins.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County on Sept. 1 in 2021.

A year later, many people there are still rebuilding.

On Thursday, Temple Ambler will host a remembrance program as the community comes together to reflect on the resilience of the surrounding community.