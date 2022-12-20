Teen shot in North Philadelphia after basketball practice: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in North Philadelphia after returning from basketball practice, police said Monday night. The teen is stable.

Police say the boy was on his porch on the 2100 block of West York Street when he was shot around 10 p.m.

They also say the motive for the shooting was sparked by some sort of argument at the boy's school.

Police are searching for the gunman.

