Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen shot in North Philadelphia after basketball practice: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

14-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia
14-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in North Philadelphia after returning from basketball practice, police said Monday night. The teen is stable.

Police say the boy was on his porch on the 2100 block of West York Street when he was shot around 10 p.m.

They also say the motive for the shooting was sparked by some sort of argument at the boy's school.

Police are searching for the gunman.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.