Philadelphia Gun Violence Resource List
To discuss or report a violent crime:
Philadelphia Mobile Emergency Team: (215) 685-6440
West/Southwest Victim Services Program: (215) 748-7780
Center City Crime Victim Services: 215-665-9680
Northeast Victim Services: (215) 332-3888
Northwest Victim Services: (215) 438-4410
Victim Services of South Philadelphia: (215) 551-3360
East Division Crime Victim Services (Concilio and Congreso): (215) 426-4810
Philadelphia Violence Prevention Hotline - dial 2-1-1
For survivors and their loved ones:
Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia (AVP): (215) 567-6776
Philadelphia County Victim Services: (215) 686-8027
Philadelphia County Juvenile Victim Services: 215-686-7682
Healing Hurt People: (215) 762-1177
Philly's Office of Violence Prevention: (215) 686-0789
Network of Neighbors Responding to Violence: (267) 233-4387
For families:
AVP's hotline for families of murder victims: (215) 686-8033
Mothers in Charge: (215) 228-1718
EMIR Healing Center in East Germantown: (215) 848-4068
Operation Save Our City: (856) 745-6045
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (310) 235-2633
CHOP Violence Prevention Initiative 267-426-6904
For kids:
Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH): (267) 469-3002
Urban Youth Leadership Academy: (215) 204-8917
Uplift Center for Grieving Children: (267) 437-3123
For resources around suicide:
Philadelphia Suicide and Crisis Center: (215) 686-4420
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
My Brother's Keeper (MBK Cares): (267) 580-9440
The Philadelphia Suicide Prevention Task Force
For resources around domestic/intimate partner violence:
Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: (866) 723-3014
Lutheran Settlement House: (215) 426-8610
Congreso: (215) 763-8870
Women Against Abuse: (215) 386-1280
This list was originally compiled for public use by WHYY's Billy Penn.
