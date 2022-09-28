Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Gun Violence Resource List

CBS Philadelphia

To discuss or report a violent crime:

Philadelphia Mobile Emergency Team: (215) 685-6440

West/Southwest Victim Services Program: (215) 748-7780

Center City Crime Victim Services: 215-665-9680

Northeast Victim Services: (215) 332-3888

Northwest Victim Services: (215) 438-4410

Victim Services of South Philadelphia: (215) 551-3360

East Division Crime Victim Services (Concilio and Congreso): (215) 426-4810

Philadelphia Violence Prevention Hotline  - dial 2-1-1  

For survivors and their loved ones:

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia (AVP): (215) 567-6776

Philadelphia County Victim Services: (215) 686-8027

Philadelphia County Juvenile Victim Services: 215-686-7682

Healing Hurt People: (215) 762-1177

Philly's Office of Violence Prevention: (215) 686-0789

Network of Neighbors Responding to Violence: (267) 233-4387

For families:

AVP's hotline for families of murder victims: (215) 686-8033

Mothers in Charge: (215) 228-1718

EMIR Healing Center in East Germantown: (215) 848-4068

Operation Save Our City: (856) 745-6045

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (310) 235-2633

CHOP Violence Prevention Initiative 267-426-6904

For kids:

Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH): (267) 469-3002

Urban Youth Leadership Academy: (215) 204-8917

Uplift Center for Grieving Children: (267) 437-3123

For resources around suicide:

Philadelphia Suicide and Crisis Center: (215) 686-4420

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

My Brother's Keeper (MBK Cares): (267) 580-9440

The Philadelphia Suicide Prevention Task Force

For resources around domestic/intimate partner violence:

Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: (866) 723-3014

Lutheran Settlement House: (215) 426-8610

Congreso: (215) 763-8870

Women Against Abuse: (215) 386-1280

This list was originally compiled for public use by WHYY's Billy Penn.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

