Teamsters Local 830 members strike against Liberty Coca-Cola

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Workers are walking the picket line Monday morning at a Philadelphia Coca-Cola plant. Members of Teamsters Local 830 have rejected Liberty Coca-Cola's latest contract offer.

It was dark and rainy Monday morning, but that didn't stop workers from walking the picket line. They're demanding better pay and a fair benefits package.

As you can see, there are several workers holding signs on Day 2 of the strike at the Coca-Cola plant on Erie Avenue.

Teamsters Local 830, which represents drivers, warehouse workers and sales personnel, is on strike at the Coca-Cola plant on Erie Ave. in Juniata Park. They are demanding better pay and a fair benefits package. Workers’ contract expired Saturday without a new agreement in place. pic.twitter.com/Z8yDaUOcSj — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) April 17, 2023

The members of Teamsters Local 830 include drivers, warehouse workers and sales personnel.

They're making their voices heard at Liberty Coca-Cola, which bottles and distributes drinks like Dr Pepper, Dasani water and Minute Maid, which could be affected by the strike.

After lengthy negotiations between both sides, the union rejected the company's latest offer and its contract expired Saturday without a new agreement in place.

The union says its members are the driving force behind Coca-Cola's operations and success, but they feel they're being treated like second-class citizens.

Coca-Cola says it made a generous offer to union members and is pledging to continue negotiations.

Workers say they'll stay on strike until all contract disputes are settled.