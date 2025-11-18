Delaware County anti-bullying nonprofit marks milestone with 2,000th sneaker donation

A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, nonprofit reached a major milestone Monday, giving away its 2,000th pair of sneakers through a program designed to support young people impacted by bullying.

Teach Anti-Bullying, based in Delaware County, presented the milestone pair of pink low-top Nike sneakers to Clarence "Clay" Yates, a senior at Sun Valley High School in Aston Township.

The group surprised Yates during the school day as part of its Sneakers for Smiles initiative, which provides new shoes — and a boost of confidence — to students across the country.

"I already strut down the hallway in heels," Yates said with a laugh. "I'm already very confident, so these are just adding some more. These are basically the pink frosting on the cake."

Sneakers for Smiles was founded three years ago by Dr. Claudio Cerullo, a national expert on bullying and school violence. The program focuses on helping students who have been bullied or who may lack basic resources.

"You're victimized by the backpack, the lack of an updated cellphone, and certainly the kicks on your feet," Cerullo said. "I just never want anyone to feel like that just because their parents can't afford something in this country."

Cerullo said Yates was selected not only because he has faced bullying, but because of the positive energy he brings to Sun Valley. He described Yates as someone who encourages classmates to express themselves and helps lift others up.

"I always want to make it my job to give the most kindness to the world," Yates said. "You never know what someone's going through in their head, so why not bring a little sun into their cloudy sky?"

While Cerullo acknowledges that 2,000 pairs of sneakers won't end bullying, he said the mission is about the smiles — and making a meaningful difference in young people's lives.

"Be selfless in this world," Cerullo said. "Give back whenever you can, take only when you must, and you'll achieve greatness, no matter who you are. To me, it really does come back to a smile."

