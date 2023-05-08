Live Nation offering $25 tickets to shows for Concert Week

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From country to K-pop and rock to hip hop, you can buy tickets to your favorite live music acts for as little as $25 this week during Live Nation's annual "All in" concert ticket sale.

Cheap tickets for more than 3,800 acts will be available at LiveNation.com. See all your favorite artists, like Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, Snoop Dog, Big Time Rush and many more. 

Live Nation says fans will be able to filter their search by participating events, venues or artists and they can set their location to find participating shows nearby. 

There will be a presale on May 9 before the $25 tickets go on sale for everyone at 10 a.m. on May 10. 

Concert Week will continue through May 16 while supplies last. Live Nation says all fees are included up front in the $25 cost.   

