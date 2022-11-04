Taylor Swift adds another show to Eras Tour in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans have an extra chance to see her take the stage in Philadelphia. She just added another show to her Eras tour.

Swift announced on Twitter Friday morning that she's adding a third show at Lincoln Financial Field on May 14. That's in addition to the shows already scheduled on May 12 and 13.

Tickets go on sale in two weeks, but you can sign up now with Ticketmaster for a chance to get early access to the tickets.