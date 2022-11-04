Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift adds another show to Eras Tour in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Taylor Swift adds 3rd Linc show for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift adds 3rd Linc show for Eras Tour 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans have an extra chance to see her take the stage in Philadelphia. She just added another show to her Eras tour.

Swift announced on Twitter Friday morning that she's adding a third show at Lincoln Financial Field on May 14. That's in addition to the shows already scheduled on May 12 and 13.

Tickets go on sale in two weeks, but you can sign up now with Ticketmaster for a chance to get early access to the tickets. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.