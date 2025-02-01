Philadelphia nonprofit plans to hit streets for 28 nights in February to help reduce gun violence

A Philadelphia nonprofit is planning to hit the streets during the entire month of February to help bring peace in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods.

For the past few years, Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and its nonprofit Taylor MADE Opportunities have gone into communities across the city, engaging with men and women, offering resources and a chance to create a better life.

The gun violence interruption initiative is called Corners to Connections where a group of activists, faith leaders and gun violence survivors talk to people on the streets in an effort to help in any way they can.

"Our five pillars are: healing, hiring, harmony, housing and hope," said G. Lamar Stewart, the pastor of the church and founder of the nonprofit. "We believe through one of those five pillars, we are able to change lives."

Angela Wade is joining the group, which will be a personal mission for her. Wade lost her son, Joseph Daniels III, 33, to gun violence in December 2019. Wade said he was a community activist and mentor who wanted to change the lives of young people in Philadelphia.

She now feels she is continuing her son's work by becoming a part of the initiative.

"I ask God every day to allow me to continue to feel that pain so it can produce that purpose of going and helping somebody else not have to live this life," she said.

The group plans to start on Saturday at 9 p.m. in North Philadelphia on Broad and Erie streets. It will be the first of 28 nights the group plans to be out on the corners of the city.