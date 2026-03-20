Before you ask "where's my tax refund," the IRS wants you to take this critical step

Many taxpayers are seeing larger refunds this season, but ignoring one step could significantly delay your money for months.

The Internal Revenue Service has begun phasing out paper refund checks, a move that could delay refunds for millions of filers who don't use direct deposit.

About 10 million taxpayers still opt for paper checks, according to the IRS' Taxpayer Advocate Services.

President Trump signed an executive order last year enacting the new rule.

Who could be affected

Some lawmakers and consumer advocates warn the shift could disproportionately impact:

People without bank accounts

Taxpayers who don't want to share banking information with the IRS

Americans living abroad

People with disabilities who often rely on paper checks

What to expect if the IRS needs your bank info

The IRS is sending what's known as a CP53E notice by mail to taxpayers who need to provide their banking information to the agency.

Taxpayers cannot resolve the issue by phone. The IRS says you must go online to update your direct deposit details.

If you don't provide that information, the IRS warns your refund could be delayed six to 10 additional weeks.

Typical refund timeline

For most taxpayers, the IRS says the normal turnaround time for a refund is about 21 days.

If it's taking longer, the delay may be caused by:

Missing or incomplete forms

Math errors

A Social Security number mismatch

The IRS also cautions that refunds are more likely to be delayed the closer you file to the April deadline, when the agency sees a surge in returns.

How to track your refund

Taxpayers can check their refund status using the IRS Where's My Refund tool.

If you filed electronically, the IRS says your status may appear within 24 hours.

Tax Day is April 15.

For more tax-season help, you can find CBS News Philadelphia's In Your Corner tax season special on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.