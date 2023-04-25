TAUP votes no-confidence in provost, Board of Trustees chairman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the largest unions on Temple University's campus voted no confidence in the university's provost and chairman of Board of Trustees.

The Temple Association of University Professionals said Monday it voted 81% no confidence in provost Gregory Mandel and Mitchell Morgan.

"It has become abundantly clear that key stakeholders at our university -- people whose work and commitment ensures that Temple fulfills its mission -- must be part of the biggest decision-making processes," TAUP vice president of organization Hammam Aldouri said in a news release. "We are eager to move forward and build a positive relationship with Temple leadership so that we can refocus our energies on what is most important: providing an internationally recognized university that prepares students to be leaders in their fields of work and study."

The vote comes just weeks after former Temple president Jason Wingard stepped down.

The president of the union says it is ready to work with Temple acting president JoAnne Epps.