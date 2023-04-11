TAUP to hold no confidence vote in provost, Board of Trustees chairman

TAUP to hold no confidence vote in provost, Board of Trustees chairman

TAUP to hold no confidence vote in provost, Board of Trustees chairman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Temple Association of University Professionals says it will launch a vote of no confidence in Temple University provost Gregory Mandel and Mitchell Morgan, chairman of the Board of Trustees, on Friday.

It comes after a spokesperson said Temple University is considering appointing JoAnne Epps on Tuesday as its acting president.

The TAUP claims the decision to consider Epps as interim president was made without consultation with the union.

"The choice to not include voices beyond the Temple Board of Trustees on such a critical decision highlights the reasons we are pursuing a vote of no confidence in Mandel, and Mitchell Morgan, chairman of the board," the union said in a statement. "Those who created these crises cannot fix them, and it is critical that significant change occurs in the process of choosing our next president and decisions around priorities and governance at the university."

The union says it will request a meeting with the new acting president.

Epps is the former dean of Temple Beasley School of Law and a former executive vice president and provost. She served as provost for the university before being replaced by Mandel in August 2021.

Temple is seeking a new president after Jason Wingard resigned almost three weeks ago.

Wingard resigned amid a rise in crime near the university's main campus and after a strike among graduate student workers. He was the university's 12th president and its first Black president.

Wingard announced his resignation on March 29.