JoAnne Epps named Temple University's acting president
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- JoAnne Epps was named Temple University's acting president, the Board of Trustees announced Tuesday. She will begin serving in the role immediately.
Epps has been a member of Temple's faculty for more than 30 years. She has more than 15 years in leadership roles with the university. She was the former dean of Temple Beasley School of Law and a former executive vice president and provost.
Epps served as provost for the university before being replaced by Gregory Mandel in August 2021.
"There is no one more qualified than JoAnne to assume the role of acting president during this critical moment for our university," board Chair Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. "Her lifelong dedication to Temple and the greater Philadelphia community make us extremely confident in JoAnne's ability to unite the Temple community and lead a focused effort on developing and implementing solutions to our key challenges. We believe her hands-on approach and high level of engagement across the institution will have an immediate impact and enable us to move forward."
Epps temporarily replaces Jason Wingard, the university's first Black president who resigned last month amid a tenure filled with criticisms from students, faculty and alumni.
Before Temple, Epps was the assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and a deputy city attorney in Los Angeles.
Epps steps into the role as The Temple Association of University Professionals plans to launch a vote of no confidence on Mandel and Morgan Friday.
Epps has requested that the Special Committee of the Board continue its work and support her admnstatraion as it seeks to address enrollment falling and crime increasing in the surrounding areas around the North Philadelphia campus.
Earlier this year, Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot on the job, and Temple student Samuel Collington was killed in a shooting in 2021 north of campus.
The Board of Trustees said Epps has agreed to serve until a new president is appointed. The Board intends to initiate in a "thorough, formal search process promptly."
"It is an honor and privilege to serve as acting president of this institution that I love so much, that has been such an important part of my life, and always will be," Epps said in a statement. "As acting president, my mandate is to provide the necessary leadership to focus our collective intellect and energies on the immediate challenges of safety and enrollment, and to engage with individuals and groups across the university to reinvigorate a culture of shared governance, listening and learning.
"I recognize the importance of this moment in Temple's 135-year history and believe that a genuinely collaborative approach that encourages and demands the best that our brightest minds have to offer, will both help bring the Temple community together and also will help us identify the best solutions to address our challenges. I am energized by this opportunity and look forward to working side by side with so many of you to move Temple forward. Let's get to work."
for more features.