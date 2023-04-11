JoAnne Epps named Temple University's acting president

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- JoAnne Epps was named Temple University's acting president, the Board of Trustees announced Tuesday. She will begin serving in the role immediately.

Epps has been a member of Temple's faculty for more than 30 years. She has more than 15 years in leadership roles with the university. She was the former dean of Temple Beasley School of Law and a former executive vice president and provost.

Epps served as provost for the university before being replaced by Gregory Mandel in August 2021.

"There is no one more qualified than JoAnne to assume the role of acting president during this critical moment for our university," board Chair Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. "Her lifelong dedication to Temple and the greater Philadelphia community make us extremely confident in JoAnne's ability to unite the Temple community and lead a focused effort on developing and implementing solutions to our key challenges. We believe her hands-on approach and high level of engagement across the institution will have an immediate impact and enable us to move forward."

Epps temporarily replaces Jason Wingard, the university's first Black president who resigned last month amid a tenure filled with criticisms from students, faculty and alumni.

JoAnne Epps officially announced as @TempleUniv Acting President taking over for Jason Wingard who resigned in March. pic.twitter.com/MN99mUAUuZ — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) April 11, 2023

Before Temple, Epps was the assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and a deputy city attorney in Los Angeles.

Epps steps into the role as The Temple Association of University Professionals plans to launch a vote of no confidence on Mandel and Morgan Friday.

Epps has requested that the Special Committee of the Board continue its work and support her admnstatraion as it seeks to address enrollment falling and crime increasing in the surrounding areas around the North Philadelphia campus.

Earlier this year, Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot on the job, and Temple student Samuel Collington was killed in a shooting in 2021 north of campus.

The Board of Trustees said Epps has agreed to serve until a new president is appointed. The Board intends to initiate in a "thorough, formal search process promptly."