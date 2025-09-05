Sting & Shaggy, Tate McRae, Eagles block party, more things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

With the Eagles' first win of the season under our belt, Philadelphians can head into this weekend feeling a little lighter. While this means we don't have a game to look forward to Sunday, consider your weekend freed up!

The City of Brotherly Love is hosting major musical acts this weekend, including Sting and Shaggy's One Fine Day music festival at The Mann and Tate McRae's Miss Posessive Tour at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The region is also home to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Kennett Square Mushroom Festival and Philly Fun Fishing Festival — to name a few.

Here's what else is happening in Philadelphia this weekend.

Tate McRae at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Pop star and dance phenom, Tate McRae, is ready to wow audiences this Saturday night at the newly-renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

You don't need a "Sports car" to see this musical it-girl in concert, but you definitely will need a ticket! Prices will cost you quite a bit, though, with tickets ranging from $204 to over $880 on Ticketmaster.com.

McRae will be joined by fellow pop singer Zara Larsson, known for hits like "Symphony," "Words," and "Lush Life."

After the Philly show, the Miss Possessive Tour will head down south to Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Philadelphia Marketplace in Dilworth Park

Center City's latest open-air marketplace is now open. The Philadelphia Marketplace returns to Dilworth Park on Sept. 5 and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Sept. 27.

Presented by the team behind the beloved Christmas Village, guests can browse through dozens of local vendors, offering everything from handmade jewelry and candles to other home goods.

The event is free for all.

New Hope hosts Eagles block party, fireworks, drone show

Even though Labor Day has come and gone and school is back in session for many, this doesn't mean the summer season is officially over just yet. The final act of Visit New Hope's Summer Series, which features fireworks and drone shows, is scheduled for Friday night!

This series finale blends the end of summer with the best of fall — football season! That's right, it's a Philadelphia Eagles-themed block party, followed by a Go Birds-inspired drone and fireworks show. The Bird Gang block party, celebrating the start of football season, runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The drone and fireworks show will then close out the night, beginning at 9:35 p.m.

Of course, no Eagles-themed block party is complete without food and drink specials fit for a tailgate at the Linc. There will also be live music, a DJ, face painting, sports-themed vendors and more!

Celebrate the end of the summer and the Eagles' first win of the season this Friday.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Cherry Hill Mall

The Sanrio girlypops...if you miss the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Willow Grove Park Mall, there's another chance in New Jersey this weekend.

The beloved truck will be at the Cherry Hill Mall at 2000 Route 38 near Old Navy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The all-pink truck is continuing the celebration of two milestones: Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary and the truck's 10th Anniversary, according to a news release.

There's going to be new 10th anniversary items, sweet treats and 50th anniversary exclusives while supplies last.

Leave the cash at home; the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts debit and credit cards.

Sting & Shaggy One Fine Day at The Mann Center

Best friends and an iconic duo, Sting and Shaggy, will be back in Philadelphia this weekend.

Sting and Shaggy reunite again for the One Fine Day music festival at The Mann Center on Saturday in Fairmount Park.

The lineup includes O.A.R., the Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Marcia Griffiths, Big Freedia, Chance Emerson and Sophie Grey.

Tickets range from $34 to $168+. If you're looking to splurge, there is a VIP Gold Package and a VIP Silver Package. Besides Ticketmaster, you can also get tickets and VIP packages at the Mann Ticket Office.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the festival is expected to start at 4 p.m.

One Fine Day had its debut in September 2023 with an all-star lineup including Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas and plenty more.

The festival is rain or shine and is safe for all ages.

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

There is an event going on in Chester County this weekend for the mushroom enthusiasts.

The 40th Mushroom Festival is back this Saturday and Sunday on State Street in Kennett Square.

On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the fun continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Mushroom Parade on Thursday was canceled, but the show must go on.

Entry to the festival is $5 per person, and festivalgoers will receive a wristband upon entry, the website said.

The event, which was originally cash only, now accepts Venmo.

Ahead of the fungi-filled weekend, Kennett Square police informed the public about street closures and no-parking zones due to the festival. The department said starting Friday, roads in Kennett Square Borough will shut down in preparation for the festival.

Philly Fun Fishing Festival

Ready to go fish? The all-ages ADA-accessible Philly Fun Fishing Fest 2025 is a way to have some family fun this weekend along the Schuylkill River.

The fishing fest is Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the Schuylkill Banks under the Walnut Street bridge.

There's an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m., and if needed, there's a rain date for next Saturday, Sept. 13.

"No fishing license is required during the fishing competition, and fishing gear will be available for loan on a first-come, first-served basis," the website said.

There is also a liability form for each person to sign. There will also be prizes and free books for attendees!

Issa Rae's "I Should Be Smarter By Now" book tour at The Met

A woman who wears many hats, the one and only Issa Rae, will be in Philadelphia for a book tour.

The "Awkward Black Girl," known for the HBO series "Insecure," the breakout comedy "One of Them Days," and who could forget her role as President Barbie, will be at The Met on Monday, Sept. 8, for her "I Should Be Smarter By Now" book tour.

Tickets for the event range from $35 to $119. Prices can vary.

The event is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Philly is the first stop on the book tour. Washington, D.C., Chicago and Detroit are also part of this six-date tour.

"I Should Be Smarter By Now" follows the success of the New York Times bestseller "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," her first book, a memoir that was released in 2015.

Open mic night at Punch Line Philly

If your watercooler material has the office cracking up, it might be time to put them to the test at Punch Line Philly's open mic night on Monday, Sept.8.

The first 10 performers who sign up online are guaranteed a spot, and in-person sign-ups open Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30.

There's no limit to the number of performers, so all are welcome to grace the stage.

It's a low-stakes way to try your own hand at stand-up comedy. Tickets start at $9.

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: Now through the end of September

FringeArts' annual festival of theater, dance, film and visual arts is officially underway! The month-long blitz celebrates artistic disciplines of all kinds and performative arts with events scattered around a variety of city venues.

Check out the "events" tab to see over 340 digital shows and in-person events associated with the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival now through Sept. 28.

Additionally, every Monday night through Sept. 29, FringeArts will host a free happy hour where artists participating in the festival can come together and connect over a light selection of food and drinks. Happy Hour on the Fringe starts at 5 p.m. every Monday now through Sept. 29, according to the event website.