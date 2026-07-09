HBO series "Task" is filming part of season 2 in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood

"Task," the hit HBO series, is filming parts of its second season in Manayunk, and it's hard to miss the production's presence in the Philadelphia neighborhood.

The shoot happened right in front of people's homes. And those who CBS Philadelphia talked with are excited to see the show filming in the neighborhood.

Kayla lives on Baker Street in Manayunk and said they've been filming outside her front door and even in her home.

"This will probably be a five-minute scene in the show, and it takes four days for them to get everything together," she said. "So it really makes you appreciate the art way more."

Like Kayla, John and his daughter, Isadora, were also excited about the production.

"It's just really exciting to know we have such an iconic place that we live in, and there's so much going on, so it's really exciting to see it," John said.

The large production has upended some of the normalcy in Manayunk, though.

"Moved a lot of cars around and blocking some streets off from people walking," said Josh Reber, who lives in the neighborhood.

Part of Green Lane was closed Thursday afternoon for filming, leading to some slight backups.

While John says he hasn't been impacted, some of his neighbors' cars did get towed.

"Last night, I think it was around 10:30, they started towing all the cars," he said. "So that was a little loud."

But John and other neighbors said the crews have given them plenty of warning, pointing to cones lining several streets with parking restriction signs.

"They've been really great at telling us the times everything's going to be closed, so then we can accommodate and find out where to go," Kayla said.