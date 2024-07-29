Some Philadelphians want Taney Street renamed, but they want other changes: "The sign is not going to stop a bullet"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a packed house inside the Athletic Recreation Center along the 1400 block of North 26th Street in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

The community came together for a town hall to discuss renaming Taney Street.

Supporters want to rename it after Caroline LeCount, a prominent educator and activist in the 19th century.

"Right now, it is named after Roger B. Taney, a Supreme Court Justice who tried to overturn the Missouri Compromise by stating that Black people did not have the right to vote because they were not considered human and inferior to White people," Rename Taney Coalition Member Samaya Brown said.

Supporters of the change say LeCount was a significant figure in Civil Rights history and fought for equal rights.

Joy Taney, a descendant of Roger B. Taney, agrees with the change, too.

"Renaming Taney Street doesn't solve anything about the vast and terrible legacy of my ancestor; however, it is one small prong in a multi-prong approach to making our streets and community better in so many ways," Joy Taney said.

At the end of the presentation, there was public comment. Some people had other ideas for change in their neighborhoods.

"I want the street name to change, but I also want the streets to change. I want kids to feel safe going to school," Jordan Holbert said.

"The sign is not going to stop a bullet. The sign is not going to change anyone that wants to do drugs and sit there and doze off. There is a school across the street. A sign isn't going to stop any crime," Brenda Slocum Pearson, a Taney Street block captain, said.

"We can do both. My efforts have been focused on reducing gun violence in my community, making sure our constituents have their resources to combat trauma that's associated with gun violence and make sure our rec centers are appropriately staffed," Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. said.

While gun violence continues to be a top property, those in favor of the change say it serves as a reminder of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.

"Even though it seems like something very small, all of it has to be changed in order for us to have equality. It's really important," Brown said.