Tacony businesses struggle with traffic restrictions after I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Delays continue to ripple through the area after the I-95 collapse that is hurting business in Tacony. One barbecue spot is leaning harder than ever on its longtime fans.

At Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse Tuesday, the lunch line was steady but short.

"I would probably say our business is off 50% since this happened. Sunday, which we're normally open until 8 p.m., we had to close at 5 p.m. because we had no customers coming in," Sue Carey, the Manager and Cashier at Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse said.

That was after Sunday's crash and collapse on Interstate 95.

Carey said even food delivery tickets are down.

"Our DoorDash orders have declined, I think," Carey said. "But we have a great group of loyal customers that have found a way to find us."

"When we saw the police blockades, we thought, 'Oh! How long is this going to take us?'" Amy Crandall, a customer at Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse said.

But they say the staff is working hard to feed customers quickly.

"You'll never be upset leaving Sweet Lucy's, honestly," William Littleton, a customer at Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse said.

"It doesn't take long. You'll leave with a smile on your face," Crandall said.

Even with frustrating delays like this, workers at Sweet Lucy's say they will recover from the lost business.

They will also pray for the trucker who died in the I-95 collapse.

"I'm really sorry for the truck driver. It was a horrible, horrible accident," Carey said. "And we hope the family is alright."