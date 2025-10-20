Tabernacle Rescue Squad in New Jersey will remain in service after township leaders reverse termination

After weeks of uncertainty and public outcry, the Tabernacle Rescue Squad will stay in service. Township leaders voted unanimously Monday night to rescind an earlier decision to terminate the squad's agreement — a major victory for residents who've been rallying to save the 73-year-old emergency service.

Applause erupted inside the township meeting room as the committee approved Resolution 2025-120, formally reversing its Aug. 11 termination notice. The measure authorizes Tabernacle Township to enter into an amended agreement with the squad "for continued medical and rescue responder services on terms mutually agreeable to both parties."

The vote followed about 30 minutes of public comment and a 45-minute closed-door session with township leaders and rescue squad members.

"I'm pretty excited right now," Chief George Jackson III, of the Tabernacle Rescue Squad, said. "The residents were huge. The support we saw from this township was amazing. Tabernacle has had a saying for years: Tabernacle Strong."

Mayor Joseph Barton said he's optimistic the new agreement will lead to stronger cooperation between the township and the squad.

"I really want to see them succeed," Barton said. "Hopefully it will be successful. We will work with them to be successful."

Township officials had previously cited missed calls and response times as reasons for ending the agreement in August. TRS said those numbers have since improved and that the volunteer team has remained committed to serving residents in Tabernacle Township and neighboring communities.

The township will now work with the squad to finalize the amended agreement in the coming weeks.