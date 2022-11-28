Watch CBS News
T. Milton Street, former Pennsylvania state senator, dies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- T. Milton Street, whose political career spanned decades and later served prison time over unpaid taxes, has died. He was 81 years old.

Street was the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.

He served as a state lawmaker, both in the Pennsylvania House and state Senate, and he ran multiple times for mayor himself.

Street was especially outspoken about violent crime.

His death was confirmed by his nephew, state Sen. Sharif Street.

