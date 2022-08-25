Sylvester Stallone and wife, Jennifer Flavin, to get divorced after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and wife get divorced after 25 years of marriage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are calling it quits. Flavin filed for divorce last week in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In a statement to TMZ, the "Rocky" star says his new dog did not trigger the divorce filing.

Earlier this month, the couple argued over getting a new pet.

The pair says they are committed to their family and will remain amicable.