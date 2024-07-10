Over 200 swimsuits given away in West Philadelphia after kids denied access to city pools over attire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Families in West Philadelphia were feeling grateful after they received free swimsuits at the Butch Ellis Pool at 39th and Olive on Wednesday.

"I'm so excited," said Na'Jay Adams, who was one of the kids who received a swimsuit.

Kids like Na'Jay Adams lined up to get their hands on the bathing suits. And the timing couldn't be better due to a heat wave now in its seventh day.

"It's really hard in the community when you are a single mom of four," Daytasha Adams.

Daytasha Adams said the giveaway is a big help for her family. She said her kids didn't have swimsuits after she had to throw them away because they were too old.

"It's good that people in the community try to help the youth and reach out a hand," Daytasha Adams said. "It takes a village to take care of these kids."

State Rep. Amen Brown hosted the swimsuit giveaway. He said he came up with the idea when he learned kids were being turned away from city pools because they didn't have the proper attire.

"This situation was personal to me," he said. "I remember being told I couldn't come in and swim. And that was a barrier. My friends went in and played and I stood outside the gate. So we are removing what some people would consider a small barrier."

More than 200 swimsuits were given away to families, but they still have some left, according to Brown's office.

If you would like to get one, Brown said to call his office at 215-879-6615.